Daniel Cormier ‘Very Upset’ About Jon Jones’ Failed Drug Test

Earlier this week, Jon Jones’ UFC 214 third round TKO victory over Daniel Cormier was changed to a no-contest by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) due to the fact that Jones tested positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol in an in-competition test administered by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

As a result, Cormier has been reinstated as the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Speaking on the situation on Wednesday’s edition of UFC Tonight, Cormier said that this latest issue could be a ‘death sentence’ for “Bones”:

“This is a death sentence,” Cormier said. “If this does what it says it can be, it’s a death sentence. This is a very expensive drug, it isn’t gonna be easily found in a supplement. I’ve been in the USADA program for 12 years. I’ve never had this issue. If it was a mistake the first time, you’ve gotta be more careful, especially with all the scrutiny that was on him coming back from a suspension. You’ve gotta be cautious and careful. To expect people to understand any more is just ridiculous.”

Jones is now facing a four-year suspension, and although he has the right to due process, he appears to be in quite a predicament. Cormier admitted that he’s ‘very upset’ about the scenario and that it’s ‘unfair’:

“The reality is, you can’t fail a drug test,” Cormier said. “You can pass 100 tests. You can’t fail one. They’re saying we have to wait for the due process, but what are we waiting for? We’ve tested the ‘A’ sample, tested the ‘B’ sample and if there’s anything, you cannot test positive for performance-enhancing drugs, man. You just can’t do it. It’s unfair. I’m very upset about it.” “I think it’s crazy,” Cormier said. “It’s one of the craziest things.”

How do you expect this situation to play out?