Conor McGregor Trolls Floyd Mayweather To End Day of Rumors

Talks of a potential super fight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, which have been ongoing for nearly a year now, reached new heights today when a report surfaced indicating that the two stars had reach a verbal agreement for a bout.

UFC President Dana White and Mayweather then responded to this report, however, making it seem as if the news wasn’t true.

The day was certainly filled with many rumors and a plethora of speculation and to end it off, McGregor, who happens to be in Las Vegas, took yet another shot at Mayweather on social media:

I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PST



McGregor hasn’t competed since brutally knocking out Eddie Alvarez to become the 155-pound champion at this past November’s UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Mayweather, on the other hand, has been in a retirement since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto in Sept. 2015. Prior to that, he had outpointed Manny Pacquiao in May 2015 in a fight that turned out to be one of the biggest in boxing history from a financial standpoint.

Do you expect Mayweather and McGregor to ever actually lock horns, or will the rumors continue to be nothing more than just that: rumors?