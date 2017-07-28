Claudia Gadelha Set To Make Return At UFC Fight Night 117

A new bout has been added to UFC Fight Night 117. It appears that if you take matchmaking into your own hands, it seems to pay off. UFC strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade recently did this on social media.

After Gadelha issued an Instagram challenge to Andrade, who accepted it, Combate.com confirms that the bout is on. According to their report, the two fighters are set to fight each other at the upcoming event.

Gadelha (15-2) is coming off a quick submission win over former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz, at last month’s UFC 212. Prior to that fight, she had beaten Cortney Casey, which puts her at 2-0 since a failed five-round title beat down by current champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk at last July’s TUF 23 Finale.

On the flip side, Andrade (16-6) is coming off her own unsuccessful stab at Jedrzejczyk’s belt, at UFC 211. The setback snapped the three fight streak that Andrade.

The event is set to take place on Friday, Sept. 22 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, near Tokyo. Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout is set to headline this event. Although the broadcast details and lineup has yet to be finalized, here is the updated card:

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Jussier Formiga vs. Ulka Sasaki

Henrique da Silva vs. Gokhan Saki

Chan-Mi Jeon vs. Syuri Kondo

Claudia Gadelha vs. Jessica Andrade