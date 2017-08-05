Alejandro Perez Edges Andre Soukhamthath in Mexico

Alejandro Perez (18-6-1) did enough to get past Andre Soukhamthath (11-5).

Perez and Soukhamthath opened the main card of UFC Fight Night 114 inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

Perez targeted the leg early with a kick. Soukhamthath blocked a high kick. A jab was there for Perez. A combination connected for Perez as Soukhamthath moved forward. A straight left hand dropped Perez, but he was let off the hook. A straight punch was there for Perez. Soukhamthath returned fire. Perez was dropped again. The round came to a close shortly after.

Soukhamthath went for a flying knee within the first minute of the second stanza. For the third time, Perez was dropped with a straight punch. Soukhamthath let his opponent know he was dropped three times. He kept landed that straight punch. A left hand stunned Perez. Soukhamthath continued taunting his opponent.

Perez landed a punch as Soukhamthath went for a knee and the fight went to the ground. Soukhamthath held onto his opponent until he found a chance to wall-walk. A spinning back elbow landed for Perez. The round later came to a close.

Early in the third round, Soukhamthath stuffed a takedown attempt. A left hand was there for Perez. A right hand from Soukhamthath found the mark. Perez pushed his opponent against the fence and scored a takedown. He landed a knee to the body. Soukhamthath got back to his feet. A right hand after the flying knee was there for Soukhamthath. The final horn later sounded.

Two of the three judges score the fight for Perez, giving him the split decision victory.

Final Result: Alejandro Perez def. Andre Soukhamthath via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)