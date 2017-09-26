Pic: Floyd Mayweather Hangs Massive McGregor Painting In Mansion

All-time boxing great Floyd Mayweather may have stopped Conor McGregor in the tenth round of their “Money Fight” on August 26, but that doesn’t mean he won’t give “The Notorious” some high praise in his house.

Early this morning Mayweather posted a photograph online of a new dual mural he hung in his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, one depicting he and his recent foe, with whom he earned a reported payday upwards of $300 million when it’s all said and done:

The buildup to the monumental super fight, which had supposedly broken several various pay-per-view records following a heavily hyped world tour that took place in four cities and three countries, was filled with venomous trash talk and controversy, but now, the two carry some sort of ‘respect’ for one another after they made record paydays fighting.

Mayweather loves his money, so it appears anyone who helps him make a mountain of just that is alright in his book. Even to the point of hanging a massive painting of them in his house.