Tito Ortiz Wants Public Apology From Chael Sonnen

Tito Ortiz was likely pleased with his first round submission victory over Chael Sonnen in the main event of this past weekend’s (Sat., Jan. 21, 2016) Bellator 170 event, but he wasn’t always pleased leading up to the bout, as him and Sonnen went back-and-forth with some nasty trash talk.

Sonnen, a man known as one of the best trash talkers in the history of the sport, took shots at Ortiz each and every time he got the chance too. Because of this, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” wants a public apology from “The American Gangster”:

“I didn’t say anything after the fight,” Ortiz told Fight Hub TV. “He came to my dressing room and said, ‘Good fight, it was an honor, da da da’ and I go, ‘You’ve got to apologize to me in public.’ So we’re gonna see if he has enough balls to apologize to me in public.”

Perhaps Sonnen’s most personal line was when he referenced Ortiz’s ex-wife Jenna Jameson, which was a line that Ortiz believes took things too far:

“I’m a kid who has a lot of respect. I believe in respect. Talking about another person’s family is something wrong to do and for what he did, that’s just the wrong thing to do. That’s always my three rules of s**t-talking: You don’t talk about a person’s family, you don’t talk about a person’s country, and you don’t lie about a person. He did all three of those things, and the big man upstairs took care of it.”

The fight marked the last of Ortiz’s illustrious career, as he left his gloves in the cage, announcing his retirement. Although he looked rejuvenated in the fight, Ortiz appears to be content with his decision: