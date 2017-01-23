NSFW: Check Out Brennan Ward’s Gruesome Cut After Bellator 170

Bellator 170 took place this past weekend (Sat., Jan 21, 2017) from The Forum in Inglewood, California, and while much of the attention was on the main event, a light heavyweight bout between Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen, it was the co-main event that produced what could end up being one of the best finishes of the year.

Decorated kick boxer Paul “Semtex” Daly took on Brennan Ward in a bout that was expected to produce fire works, an expectation that it certainly lived up to. Early on in the first round, Daly landed a vicious spinning elbow before drilling Ward with a brutal flying knee that put “The Irish Bad Boy” to sleep.

Check out the damage done to Ward below (picture courtesy of MMAJunkie’s Mike Bohn):

Paul Daley’s flying knee did a real number on Brennen Ward’s face. I’m going to go cry now. pic.twitter.com/ejauEYb6Eg — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 22, 2017



After the impressive victory, Daley made some noise on the microphone, calling out former UFC welterweight title challenger Rory MacDonald in his post-fight interview. MacDonald signed with Bellator last year, and is expected to make his promotional debut this summer.

Is that a fight you’d like to see?