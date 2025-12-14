Yaroslav Amosov wants to pursue UFC gold after debut win over Neil Magny

UFC newcomer Yaroslav Amosov has made it clear that he wants to go after the UFC welterweight championship after his debut victory last night.

At UFC Vegas 112, Yaroslav Amosov made his long-awaited jump over to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While many aren’t quite sure as to what his full potential will be at 170 pounds, everyone knows from his Bellator days that he is dangerous – and he was able to prove that with a comprehensive victory over mixed martial arts veteran Neil Magny.

It was a solid performance from Yaroslav Amosov, and it comes in the midst of a run where fighters coming over from Bellator/PFL haven’t quite been able to live up to the hype. While that may not exactly be the biggest storyline coming out of this, it’s certainly nice to see that UFC fans can get a feel for what else is out there.

In his post-fight interview, Yaroslav Amosov made it crystal clear that he is interested in pursuing the world title in what is becoming an increasingly stacked division.

Yaroslav Amosov looks ahead to UFC gold

“Every sportsman has a dream.

“Number one belt, every sportsman wants this.

“If you want, you must work, you must train, you must be smart.

“Of course, this is my road. I go to gold.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Amosov has certainly had a few setbacks in his career, but getting through Magny isn’t something that everyone is able to do in the UFC. He has been around the block and he’s been able to knock off some big names throughout the course of his career, whereas Amosov was able to survive and thrive, vaulting himself into a position where he could get a really interesting fight in his next outing.

Either way, though, this just further reiterates that welterweight is easily the most exciting division out there right now.