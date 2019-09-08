Video: ‘Rampage’ Jackson Attempts To Brawl With Ryan Bader Following Bellator 226

Spread the word!













Bellator 226 ended underwhelmingly on Saturday night, but there were some fireworks as Quinton “Rampage” Jackson attempted to brawl with Ryan Bader.

The event was headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Bader and Cheick Kongo. The champion dominated the fight for as long as it went on until it was eventually ruled a no contest after an alleged eye poke on Kongo nearly four minutes into the first round.

Footage later showed it wasn’t an eye poke but more so, a nose poke. Regardless, Kongo’s teammate and friend Jackson wasn’t having any of it as he wanted to trade blows with Bader after the fight. However, the pair were separated.

You can see the altercation below:

As for Bader’s version of events, he claims the former UFC light heavyweight champion tried to fight him and claimed he eye poked Kongo on purpose:

”I was walking out and then there was this big fat guy where the gate opens up and he’s saying something like ‘You did that s**t on purpose.’” Bader said (via MMA Mania). “Or whispering or whatever. And then he’s trying to fight me. So I didn’t know what was going on.

“You know, I went through the whole debacle with the non-eye poke, the nose poke. Got a video too here in my pocket. He just comes at me, saying ‘F**k you’ and all that kind of stuff. It is what it is. Walk back into the middle of the cage and say ‘Let’s go then.’ He got held back by my dad, I think. And that was it.”

Bader and Jackson notably fought at UFC 144 back in 2012 with the former coming out on top. One wonders if a rematch is in the works now?

What did you think of the post-Bellator 226 drama?