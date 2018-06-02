Video: Jimmie Rivera & Marlon Moraes Camps Involved In Altercation After UFC Utica

There was an incident between both Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes camps following UFC Utica.

It was well known coming into this fight that there was some beef between both fighters as well as their teams and that beef led into their fight at the most recent UFC event.

As seen in the main event of Friday’s (June 1, 2018) UFC Utica event that aired on FOX Sports 1 at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York, Moraes was able to finish Rivera by strikes after landing a huge head kick to win the bantamweight headliner.

After the fight, Moraes’ manager, Ali Abdelaziz, seemed to extend peace to Rivera by writing the following on his official Twitter account:

“Nothing but respect for Jimmy Rivera and his family. Without a doubt one of the best fighters in the world. Keep your head up champ. You’ll be back stronger.”

What’s interesting is the fact that Rivera was interviewed by the FS1 crew backstage at the arena following the fight and cameras were able to capture an altercation between Rivera, his wife, and another person, who appeared to be Abdelaziz.

Rivera attempted to downplay the situation during an interview with Laura Sanko when asked about the incident as well as the fight.

“It’s not really, there’s no tension between (Moraes) and I,” Rivera said (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “There’s no tension with the camps. It’s just his management. His manager keeps running his mouth, and it is what it is. We let it go.”

It should be noted that before this bantamweight showdown, Rivera had gone on record by stating that he had no problems with Moraes but rather with Abdelaziz. Rivera and Moraes have trained together in the past.