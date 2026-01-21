Is Valentina Shevchenko a Boring Champ? Rose Namajunas Answers: “Why would she go away from her bread and butter?”

UFC star Rose Namajunas has defended UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against accusations that she is a boring champ.

As we know, Valentina Shevchenko is one of the greatest female mixed martial artists of all time. She has been able to achieve some simply remarkable things throughout the course of her career, and as we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels like she plans on adding to her legacy even further, even in the wake of a solid victory over Zhang Weili recently.

One potential challenger for Valentina Shevchenko could be former two-time UFC champion Rose Namajunas. Rose will return to action on Saturday night against Natalia Silva at UFC 324, and if she wins, it seems as if she could be the next in line to fight Valentina, who she has said before is a friend of hers.

In a recent interview, Namajunas gave her thoughts on the suggestion that Valentina Shevchenko is a boring champion.

Rose Namajunas’ view on Valentina Shevchenko as champion

“I feel like every great champion gets that criticism. They said the same thing about GSP. They said it about DJ, and he has a freaking suplex‑to‑armbar finish – you can’t expect people to paint the Mona Lisa twice. Everything lined up perfectly once, and if you did it the same way every time those moments wouldn’t be special.

“With Valentina, her style is very counter‑striking – she waits for you to make a mistake and she’s really good at that. Why would she go away from her bread and butter? And when you’re at the top like that, the margin for error is little to none. She’s been on top forever, everyone is studying her every move, there’s so much footage of her.

“Eventually people are going to find holes, but that’s just how good she is. People ask if I’m afraid of showing my training. I’m like, ‘You can study everything I’ve ever done and you’re still not going to know what went into every movement.’ It’s the same with her.”

Which side do you agree with when it comes to this particular debate?