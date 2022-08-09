Tyson Fury declares he will return to boxing in order to face Derek Chisora for a trilogy bout

Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury continues to tease his comeback in his latest video, calling out former opponent and fellow British heavyweight, Derek Chisora, for a trilogy match.

Ever since Tyson Fury announced his ‘retirement’, combat sports fans have been bombarded with videos and messages of ‘The Gypsy King’ calling out Francis Ngannou, Oleksandr Usyk, and even former Worlds Strongest Man, Hafþór Björnsson.

However, it now seems that Fury has turned his attention to one of his former opponents in Derek Chisora. In his latest video, he is stood with friend and former Commonwealth boxing champion, Isaac Lowe, who he would jokingly label his trainer for the potential Chisora fight.

“Well Andy [Lee],” Fury began “I’ve decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies. One with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora, I always said I’d fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career and here we are breaking all records again, setting precedents.

“Why I’ve chosen Isaac Lowe as my trainer is because when I was with Peter [Fury], Isaac was there, when I was with Ben {Davidson], Isaac was there and when I was with Sugar Hill, Isaac’s always been there. He’s always given me information; he knows me better than anyone on the planet.”

Tyson fury’s latest video

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora

Fury and Chisora first squared off back in 2011, which at the time was a contest to decide who was the best up-and-coming heavyweight prospect from Britain. Fury would defeat ‘Delboy’ by unanimous decision, capturing the British and Commonwealth title.

The pair would meet again, just over three years later in November of 2014, this time Fury would bludgeon Chisora – Chisora’s corner would ultimately throw the towel during the 10th round. Just one fight following this, Fury would take on Wladamir Klitschko where he would produce arguably the best performance of his career.

Chisora has since responded to Fury’s callout for a trilogy bout. Check out his reaction below:

"Send me the paperwork b****" 👀@DerekWarChisora responds to @Tyson_Fury's Trilogy offer 🥊



📹: Derek Chisora pic.twitter.com/XNkr3M2uVN — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 9, 2022

Who would you like to see Tyson Fury face in his return?