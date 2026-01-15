“Trying to Make Money and Get the F* Out of This Game”: UFC Athlete Explains

Number four-ranked UFC middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez recently weighed in on how he intends to spend the remainder of his days in the octagon and what his ultimate goal is after he retires.

Hernandez is scheduled to lock horns with former champion Sean Strickland in a potential title eliminator bout on February 21, live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

‘Fluffy,’ who is on an eight-fight UFC win streak, pulled out of his third fight in 2025 due to undisclosed reasons against the surging Reinier de Ridder. He was replaced by Brendan Allen, who went on to defeat ‘RDR’ on short notice.

Recently, on The Ariel Helwani Show, the host asked ‘Fluffy’ the reason behind his withdrawal, to which he replied:

“I really don’t like telling people what was wrong because then they just target it, you know what I mean?”

After not wanting to disclose the reason behind his withdrawal from the ‘RDR ‘fight, Hernandez added that he doesn’t care if fans find out because he is only in the fight game to earn money and move on.

Hernandez, 32, is unsure of how long he intends to continue fighting. He confessed to Helwani that once he retires, he wants to build his private ranch, have a house, a private gym, and never hear from anyone again.

“At the end of the day I’m just trying to make money and get the f**k out of this game. I don’t know how long I’ll stay [till the wheels fall off basically.] As long as my body lets me. If I can’t train and I can’t do s*** , then I’ll hang ’em up, but for now I’m hungry as hell. I’ve got plans that I need to have done… I’m trying to just go MIA, build my private ranch, have my house, have a private gym and probably never hear from nobody again.”

‘Fluffy’ has a lot more work to do and wants to be a UFC champion, earn all the money he would need to fuel his goals before he potentially retires:

“I feel like you don’t even get real money until you get a title. So for me it’s like, all right, I need the belt then and then we go from there. Make history and then later mother**ckers.”

Hernandez also revealed on the show that the promotion has not promised him a title shot yet if he beats Sean Strickland next month. However, he does not care and will take his chance against any man in the octagon to make “money, and get the f**k out.”

“I don’t really ask too many questions, man. I just kind of do what I do, make my money, and get the f**k out.”

Check out Anthony Hernandez’s comments below (1:20):

Anthony Hernandez Opens Up on Staying High in Training and Locking In During UFC Fight Week

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Anthony Hernandez also admitted he usually stays high by frequently taking edibles. ‘Fluffy’ says he only remains sober for weigh-ins and fight nights. He also acknowledged sparring while being under the influence of weed.

“From weigh-ins to fight I’m sober, but besides that I’m usually high as f**k… I’m just calmer when I’m high. I’m not going to try and take your f**king head off. So that’s probably good for everyone else. Maybe I’m a little bit slower and lethargic, but I’ve never felt great in a fight, so it doesn’t really matter.”

Check out Anthony Hernandez’s comments below: