Without Tom Aspinall, the UFC’s heavyweight division crumbles

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been through a lot over the course of the last few years – but unfortunately, it feels like things are going to get worse before they get better.

Tom Aspinall was subjected to a nasty double eye poke in his long-awaited return fight against Ciryl Gane, and now, there are serious questions about when he’s going to return to active competition in mixed martial arts. Somehow, though, fans have found a way to go after the Englishman instead of going after Gane for actually committing the foul in the first place.

Then you’ve got Dana White questioning him, all while Tom Aspinall is still trying to figure out why he’s the bad guy for not wanting to continue while he can’t see. Let’s not forget, after all, that this is the man who was essentially held captive as a result of Jon Jones not wanting to defend his UFC heavyweight championship against the rightful number one contender.

In our view, as we look ahead to the future, Tom Aspinall is the glue that is holding this UFC heavyweight division together.

Tom Aspinall – heavyweight savior?

When you look around the rest of the heavyweight division, it’s pretty hard to see too many rising prospects to get excited about. Ngannou isn’t coming back through the door, Jones is only going to hang around for a fight against Alex Pereira, and ‘Poatan’ himself is at a point in his career where it’s hard to see him staying active for much longer.

Tom is younger, he’s hungrier, and yet, he’s already looking ahead to a possible boxing run due to his current set of circumstances. We can’t say that we blame him for that, but if he does make that move, the UFC could be in a real spot of bother in the division.

All we can really hope for above all else is that his health is okay but on top of that, we want to see him get back to his best and perform in the kind of way that reminds fans why he got to the top.