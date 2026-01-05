How Did Tom Aspinall’s Eye Injury Differ From Michael Bisping’s? Former One-Eyed Champ Breaks It Down

UFC legend Michael Bisping why what happened to his eye is different from what Tom Aspinall went through at UFC 321.

As we know, Tom Aspinall is in the process of getting surgery arranged for both of his eyes in the wake of his UFC 321 main event against Ciryl Gane. The fight was stopped and called a no contest as a result of Gane poking Aspinall in both of his eyes, rendering him unable to continue. After the fact, it was revealed that Tom’s injuries are still pretty serious, which is why he is undergoing surgery.

Unfortunately, a lot of critics – and even some of his fellow fighters – decided to call out Tom Aspinall and suggest that he wasn’t actually as hurt as he led everyone to believe. The Englishman proceeded to defend himself on social media and in interviews which, in reality, didn’t help his cause.

In a recent podcast appearance, Michael Bisping explained why people shouldn’t be comparing him and Tom Aspinall in this area.

Michael Bisping on difference between his and Tom Aspinall’s eye injuries

“I have seen some comments of people where I’ve been tagged where they’re talking [expletive] to Tom and saying, ‘Well, Bisping fought with one eye,’ and stuff like that. I fought with one eye after the fact. I wasn’t poked in the eye in the middle of a fight and feeling that pain. There was a massive adjustment period. I had multiple surgeries, I went through the pain, I recovered, and then I was left with one eye. And I chose to continue fighting.

“It’s very different when you get poked in the eye… It is a very sharp, horrible, painful feeling. And Tom said he couldn’t see.”

For now, Aspinall is out of action, and it’s not quite clear what the UFC is going to do when it comes to the title. Whether it be waiting to see whether or not Tom can compete later in the year, or perhaps throwing an interim belt into the mix, things are as uncertain as they have ever been in the heavyweight division.