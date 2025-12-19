Tom Aspinall receives latest criticism from another former UFC champion

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland has criticized current UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall over his eye injury.

As has been covered extensively, Tom Aspinall is currently out of action as a result of a double eye poke he suffered at the hands of Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. While it was Gane who committed the foul, many critics decided to go after Aspinall because he was unable to continue, suggesting that he instead should have just battled through it. Of course, he wasn’t able to see, and he will now require surgery, meaning that making such a decision would have been absolutely insane.

Fighters and fans alike have been split down the middle regarding Tom Aspinall and how they judge both the injury and the aftermath. The Englishman has been pretty upset by some of the remarks made, especially by UFC boss Dana White, although it seems like the two may be heading towards a resolution – or at least we hope that’s the case for the sake of Tom’s future in the promotion.

In a recent chat with Adin Ross, Sean Strickland became the latest fighter to go against Tom Aspinall in this debate.

“Aspinall sucks, dude. He took the way out 100%.”



“Aspinall sucks, dude,” he told Adin Ross, who responded by asking if the eye injury was legitimate.

Strickland added: “No, he took the way out. 100 percent.

“You should’ve seen when I fought Nassourdine [Imavov]. My eye was [messed up]. I looked like f—ing 28 Days Later.”

As we look ahead to the future, it’s unclear as to when Aspinall will be able to return. If he does undergo surgery, he will rest and eventually be able to return to the ring (we hope) to take on Ciryl Gane once again in what should be a blockbuster rematch. Fingers crossed.