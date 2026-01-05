Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson should stay out of politics, says former WWE champion

Glenn Jacobs, formerly known as Kane in WWE, has explained why he believes Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson should stay out of politics.

For the longest time now, The Rock – aka Dwayne Johnson – has been one of the biggest celebrities on the planet. In addition to what he has achieved in Hollywood, he is also recognized for being one of the most iconic professional wrestlers of all time.

Recently, The Rock has been linked with a move into the world of politics, and when we say recently, we mean for quite a few years now. He has teased the idea in the past, largely due to his overwhelming popularity, which is what many celebs have used in the past to make waves in the political world, whether it be as a Democrat or a Republican.

A perfect example of that is Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, who had the following to say about Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson possibly making his way into politics.

Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs’ warning to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

“If I were him, I wouldn’t,” Jacobs said. “Politics is incredibly contentious and toxic right now. Everybody likes Dwayne, no matter where you are in the political spectrum, because he’s a great entertainer and just a good guy.

“Gotta remember, no matter what you say in politics, 50% of people are just going to knee-jerk disagree with you, and you’re going to really tick some folks off. I’ve had to deal with that, obviously. If I were him, I would advise him not to do that, personally.”

“And he can still have an impact, obviously, you see folks that do great work through philanthropy, as well as getting in politics behind the scenes,” said Jacobs. “And that can be just as important as what happens out in the public eye.

“So I would advise him not to, because it’s not one of those things where you can go in and he’s really famous and everybody’s going to like him. No, what’s going to happen is you’re going to immediately alienate 50% of your fanbase, which can be an uncomfortable place to be.”

Quotes via WrestleZone