Terri Diamond Destroys ‘The Witch’ Meghan O’Neill in Bare Knuckle Debut – BKFC Fight Night Highlights

Meghan O’Neill may have stolen the show at the BKFC Fight Night weigh-ins in Derby, but it was Terri Diamond who came out on top inside the squared circle.

Diamond delivered an absolute onslaught of strikes with less than a minute to go in the opening round, locking up O’Neill with a half Thai plum and punishing ‘The Witch’ with a slew of uppercuts. Backed up against the ropes, O’Neill could only cover up as Diamond continued to let her fists fly, forcing the Irish influencer to take a knee.

As the referee administered the count, it was clear that O’Neill had no intention of answering, handing Diamond a big first-round finish in her BKFC debut.

Official Result: Terri Diamond def. Meghan O’Neill via KO at 1:44 of Round 1.

