Stephanie Han Defeats Holly Holm After Clash of Heads Causes Horrific Cut – Serrano vs. Tellez Highlights

Stephanie Han retained her WBA gold against former UFC titleholder Holly Holm in the Serrano vs. Tellez co-main event on Saturday night.

Han came out looking sharp in the opening round, landing some nice shots on the inside before connecting with a series of stinging right hands at the end of the opening minute. Holm responded with a check hook, but it’s likely not enough to swing the scorecards in her favor.

The second stanza saw Han pick up right where she left off, catching the former UFC champion with a stiff right. However, Holm would quickly take over the round, scoring with a pair of lefts and knocking Han off balance via a right hook in the closing seconds.

Both fighters came out swinging in the third, but it was Han who would gain the upper hand, catching Holm with a left hook that had the ‘Preacher’s Daughter’ retreating. Han continued to dominate the round, walking down her opponent and popping Holm’s head back with a nasty right.

After delivering the best round of the fight, Han continued to control the action, leading the way with a straight right hand that Holm simply had no answer for.

Sadly, things came to a crashing halt in round seven after a brutal clash of heads resulted in Han sustaining a massive cut. Before long, the bout was halted, sending us to the scorecards earlier than expected.

Official Result: Stephanie Han def. Holly Holm via unanimous decision (69-65, 69-64, 68-65) to retain the WBA lightweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Stephanie Han vs Holly Holm:

Stephanie Han makes the walk with Krystall Poppin 🤯



Main card LIVE ON DAZN NOW🔥#SerranoTellez #HanHolm pic.twitter.com/5HDOY3sT8W — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) January 4, 2026

Stephanie Han & Holly Holm are going at it🤯



Main card LIVE ON DAZN NOW🔥#SerranoTellez #HanHolm pic.twitter.com/vA8pLIdEAs — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) January 4, 2026

Stephanie Han remains the WBA Women's Lightweight Champ



The fight ends in the 7th because of a cut caused by a clash of heads #SerranoTellez pic.twitter.com/UfL5n7MV0a — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) January 4, 2026

Stephanie Han defeats Holly Holm via unanimous decision



Han vs Holm ends early due to an accidental head butt via doctor stoppage #SerranoTellez

pic.twitter.com/QQH6OHYk11 — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) January 4, 2026