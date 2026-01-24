Sean O’Malley will defeat Song Yadong, says Cory Sandhagen

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen believes Sean O’Malley will pick up the win over Song Yadong at UFC 324.

Tonight, in the co-main event of UFC 324, we will see the return of former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley. Following on from successive losses to Merab Dvalishvili, he will attempt to vault himself right back into title contention when he squares off with rising contender Song Yadong.

While many are taking Song’s chances of victory very seriously, the big story here is what happens to Sean O’Malley next if he can’t pick up the win. Will he carry on at 135 pounds, or will he make the shift up to featherweight in order to try and become a two-weight world champion?

Either way, it’s an excellent fight, and in a recent interview, Cory Sandhagen explained why he is backing Sean O’Malley to come out on top.

Cory Sandhagen on Sean O’Malley vs Song Yadong

Song and O’Malley is going to be a great fight,” Sandhagen said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “I watched literally all of their fights back, or almost all of them, and I’ve got O’Malley winning that one. Song’s biggest problem is that he lunges and leaps into his bigger shots, and (you’re OK) unless you mess up against Song and get too close him – which O’Malley just doesn’t really do against his opponents.

“Song has a really hard time reaching people, so with O’Malley’s build and his style, it’s going to be a really, really tough fight for Song – unless Song maybe wrestles and makes it a little dirty. But he’s kind of not that guy, either. If he becomes that guy, he’s got a really good shot. But outside that, I’ve got O’Malley winning.”

Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of ‘Suga’, there’s no denying that him challenging Petr Yan for the world title at the White House would be huge for the UFC.