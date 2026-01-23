Rose Namajunas compares UFC 324 opponent Natalia Silva to one of her former rivals

UFC star Rose Namajunas has given her thoughts on comparisons between Natalia Silva and one of her biggest rivals.

On Saturday night, Rose Namajunas will go head to head with Natalia Silva at UFC 324. If she wins, it seems pretty likely that she will receive a shot at UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, someone who she considers to be a friend.

Of course, getting through someone like Natalia Silva, who has won 13 straight fights, is going to be easier said than done. Still, Rose Namajunas is someone who has been able to overcome the odds before, and the fact that she’s a former two-time UFC world champions proves that.

In a recent interview, Rose Namajunas had the following to say about comparisons between Silva and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

Rose Namajunas looks ahead to Natalia Silva fight

“Obviously, Joanna, she doesn’t throw as many dynamic strikes as Natalia, and I think Natalia has more power than Joanna does, so you have to be very cognizant of that,” Namajunas told MMA Junkie Radio.

“But as far as her sort of more of a defensive style, not that Joanna wasn’t, I don’t think she was as defensive. She was more in your face than Natalia is, but in terms of, in the sense that so many girls fight her and they’re just waiting for the opportunity to try to take her down. Like they’ve already lost the fight before it began, because they don’t believe in their striking enough to have a mixed martial arts fight with them.

“So I feel like even when they do get close, they can try to grab her or something, and she pops right back up, or they can’t get her to the ground, they get like deflated and defeated in that, and then she can style on them.”

“I feel like in that aspect, it’s very similar to Joanna in the same sense where Joanna, she definitely defeated a lot of people because they didn’t believe in their striking, and I believe in my striking 100 percent. Obviously, that’s my bread and butter.

“I’m a great mixed martial artist, and obviously I have a lot of submission wins, and my jiu-jitsu is amazing and my wrestling too, but I love to strike. I love to move. I love to make people miss, and I love to make them pay for their mistakes. So, you know, that’s what I’ll be looking to do.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie