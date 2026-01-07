Former Teammate of Ronda Rousey Peels Back The Curtain “She doesn’t think enough sometimes”

Former MMA fighter and WWE superstar Shayna Baszler has given her thoughts on Ronda Rousey‘s personality.

As we know, Ronda Rousey was a true pioneer in the world of women’s mixed martial arts. She was one of the first major breakout female stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and subsequently, she has gone on to be remembered as one of the biggest names in the history of the promotion.

Of course, a lot of people have soured on Ronda Rousey as a result of her attitude both before and after her losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Unfortunately, for many, it has served as a cloud over many of her accomplishments, which is a shame.

In a recent interview, Shayna Baszler, a friend and training partner of Ronda Rousey in the past, has spoken about her legacy.

Shayna Baszler’s view on Ronda Rousey

“The thing with Ronda, too, is that immediately—it’s kind of the same now, only to a different degree, I suppose—but Ronda was brash. She’s always been, she doesn’t have a filter. She says what’s on her mind. She doesn’t think enough sometimes. But she was coming in arm‑barring everybody and then cutting a promo on the mic. And I’ve been a pro wrestling fan my whole life, so I kind of liked this. I’m like, ‘I get what she’s doing.’

“I didn’t even know her enough to know if she knew what she was doing, but it was getting so much attention for women’s MMA. I was a fan of this because I’ve been fighting so long and nobody—you know what I mean? To this day, people don’t know a lot of my MMA achievements.”

“I never jumped on the hate‑on‑Ronda train. A lot of the girls just didn’t like the new girl. She’s coming up. She hasn’t paid her dues. We’ve been doing this not on TV. Like, where were you when we were putting the work in? How can you talk like this? Like, I got what she was doing, man. So I think when I got on the Ultimate Fighter, I didn’t automatically—not that girl, you know what I mean? So it all worked out. I mean, it all worked out.”