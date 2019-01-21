Rachael Ostovich Reacts To PVZ Loss After Emotional Road To UFC Brooklyn

It was a long and emotional road for Rachael Ostovich to get to UFC Brooklyn.

Ostovich was recently assaulted by her husband, a fellow mixed martial artist, leading to questions if she would be able to make the walk against Paige VanZant this past weekend (Sat. January 19, 2019) in Brooklyn. However, Ostovich prevailed and was able to step into the cage and put on quite a scrap against VanZant.

Unfortunately for Ostovich, she was submitted in the second round via armbar. Speaking to media after the loss, Ostovich admitted she was grateful to be in Brooklyn, but the defeat was a tough pill to swallow (via MMA Junkie):

“I could show you, but I don’t want to cry on camera,” Ostovich said. “You know, I’m grateful to be here. I’m grateful to be standing here, even though the outcome wasn’t what I wanted or expected out of myself.

“It sucks, losing sucks. But it’s life. And we learn a lot in this sport. And that’s just how fights are sometimes. You can be winning the whole time and, in a scramble, it happens. That’s MMA for you.”



Ostovich has experienced a lot more mainstream media coverage than she is used to in the past several weeks. Not only due to her situation with her husband but the fact that ex-NFL star Greg Hardy, who has a history of domestic abuse, was also fighting on the card. Still, Ostovich called it just a bad day:

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind, this past couple of months,” Ostovich said. “And I just keep taking it day by day. And that’s just what it is, today, just another day. It’s not a bad life, just a bad day.”

