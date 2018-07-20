Paige VanZant Undergoes Second Arm Surgery

Paige VanZant is coming off her latest surgery as she continues to recover in order to have her sights set on returning to action inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner.

VanZant showed off her toughness in her fight with Jessica-Rose Clark in the co-main event of UFC St. Louis (Fight Night 124) at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri on FOX Sports 1 as in the fight, VanZant suffered a unanimous decision loss to Clark.

Following the second round of the flyweight bout, she told her coaches who were in her corner that she broke her arm in the first round and as soon as the bell sounded in the third round, she quickly reached for her right arm, which led to after the event had concluded, the flyweight prospect was transported to a local hospital after the fight to get treatment.

That is when it was confirmed that she had broken her arm and she has an X-ray to prove it, which did not help the fact that as a result of this loss, VanZant has dropped two straight and three of her past four and that this fight with Clark marked her flyweight debut.

If you recall, she had surgery shortly after the flyweight contest, but unfortunately, it was later revealed that healing process wasn’t going well, which ultimately led to her having a second procedure to make a complete recovery and forced her to be in a four hour operation in order to take bone fragments were taken from the hip and moved to the arm. VanZant decided to update her fans by writing the following on her official Instagram account:

“I’m alive!!!!! Surgery went well. Payers up that this one will work. 🙏🏼 @ufc I’m coming for you!!”

Although her return to the Octagon has yet to be revealed, it’s good to see that she is staying positive and in good spirits despite the setback.