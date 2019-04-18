Official UFC 238 Poster Released

The official UFC 238 poster has been released by the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The UFC 238 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass.

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes for vacant bantamweight title will headline the show. UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will make her next title defense against Jessica Eye in the co-headliner.

For years now, posters have been something that fight fans look forward to seeing. The reason for that is due to it being the first major promotional material sent out by the promotion.

UFC 238 Updated Card:

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes – for vacant bantamweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye – for women’s flyweight title

Pedro Munhoz vs. Aljamain Sterling

Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Tai Tuivasa

Nina Ansaroff vs. Tatiana Suarez

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood

Alexa Grasso vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Calvin Kattar vs. Ricardo Lamas

Felice Herrig vs. Yan Xiaonan