Ben Williams Cruises to Victory Over NICHLmao – Misfits Mania Highlights

Ben Williams delivered a dominant performance against NICHLmao in their Misfits Mania clash on Saturday.

Williams established himself as the aggressor early on as NICHLmao foolishly failed to utilize his height and reach advantage, frequently lowering himself to compete at Williams’ level. Following a brief exchange in the corner during the second round, it was revealed that Williams had drawn blood on his opponent, possibly from an unintentional clash of heads.

The start of round three was momentarily delayed as the ringside physician inspected NICHLmao’s cut. Fortunately, the fight was allowed to continue, but it was becoming increasingly clear that NICHLmao had no answer for the Irishman’s steady attack.

With Williams in complete control of the fight, he took his foot off the gas and started to backpedal in the fourth and fifth rounds. Despite practically inviting his opponent to move in, NICHLmao never took the bait. Instead, he opted to eat pot shots from Williams before having his mouthpiece removed via a vicious overhand right mere moments before the final bell.

Official Result: Ben Williams def. NICHLmao via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45).

Check Out Highlights From NICHLmao vs. Ben Williams at Misfits Mania: