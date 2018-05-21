Mirko Cro Cop Pulled From Bellator 200 Main Event

MMA Legend Mirko Cro Cop has pulled out of the Bellator 200 main event.

Cro Cop was scheduled to fight Roy Nelson in an alternate bout for the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix at the upcoming event.

However, Gareth Davies of the Telegraph Sport is reporting that Cro Cop has pulled out of the fight with an undisclosed injury. It’s believed to be a leg injury.

This was supposed to mark the second time that they would fight each other as they fought back in the UFC in 2011 where Nelson won by TKO.

Cro Cop’s Bellator debut is now on hold as he is in the midst of an eight-fight win streak. During that run, he holds wins over “King Mo” Lawal, Gabriel Gonzaga and Satoshi Ishii.

Ryan Grab, Senior Director of Communications & Athlete Strategy at Bellator MMA, confirmed the news on Monday:

“Mirko Cro Cop has suffered an undisclosed injury and has been forced off the card, and we are looking at replacements, though for the time being Carvalho-Mousasi has been moved to the main event and British standout Michael ‘Venom’ Page against American David Rickels has been elevated up to the co-main event fight.”

Nelson made his Bellator debut at Bellator 183 in September with a hard-fought victory over Javy Ayala. He then suffered a decision loss to Matt Mitrione in his quarter-final bout.

Thus, if they do find a replacement for Cro Cop, this could give Nelson another shot at getting back into the tournament and possible shot at the vacant heavyweight title.

Bellator 200 is set to take place on Friday, May 25, 2018, from The SSE Arena, Wembley. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

The two fighters join a stacked card that already includes middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho (15-1) defending his crown against Gegard Mousasi (43-6-2).

London’s own Michael “Venom” Page (12-0) takes on David “The Caveman” Rickels (19-4, 2 NC). Also, former titleholder Phil Davis (18-4) takes on Linton Vassell (18-6) in a light heavyweight matchup.