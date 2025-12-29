Michael Page voices frustration at not being able to get a fight booked

UFC star Michael Page, also known as MVP, has voiced his frustration at not being able to get a fight booked at the moment.

As we know, Michael Page is one of the most intriguing fighters in all of mixed martial arts. While some would argue he is no longer in the prime of his career, he continues to impress whenever he gets in the cage, especially since arriving in the UFC. For many, he could well be just one or two more wins away from a title shot – but first, he needs to get a fight booked.

Michael Page hasn’t been shy when it comes to calling out big names, whether it be in the welterweight division or up at middleweight. He has a very specific style, similar to what we have seen Stephen Thompson work with over the years, and while he doesn’t always come out with a win on his resume, MVP knows how to turn on the style.

In a recent podcast appearance, Michael Page had the following to say about not having a fight booked right now.

Michael Page voices frustration

“I’m in two divisions. I said I want to be at welterweight,” Page recently told the Shxts ‘n’ Gigs podcast in the U.K. “I’ve taken a spur-of-the-moment at middleweight fight with Shara ‘Bullet’ – I didn’t mind. Then I was like, ‘OK, give me a welterweight fight.’ Nobody’s available. ‘OK, give me another middleweight fight.’ They gave me another middleweight fight (against Cannonier). Cool. ‘Give me a welterweight fight.’ Nobody’s available. How can nobody be available? This is literally what I’m getting messaged back.

“(I said), ‘OK, this guy.’ I kid you not: There was a fight the other day. Quite a few welterweights were performing. He just won a fight spectacularly. I messaged (the matchmakers): ‘That’s a great fight for me in London.’ ‘Oh, we’ve got plans for him.’ The guy just stepped out of the cage. I’m already for months, and you don’t have plans for me, but you have plans for him? Something’s going on.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Fingers crossed for MVP.