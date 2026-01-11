Michael Chandler declares interest in RAF showdown with Arman Tsarukyan

UFC veteran Michael Chandler has voiced his interest in an RAF clash with Arman Tsarukyan after Arman called him out this weekend.

At RAF 05, Arman Tsarukyan dominated Lance Palmer as he continues to stay active in his time away from mixed martial arts. Michael Chandler was in attendance to watch it all go down, with rumors swirling that he is gearing up for a long-awaited collision with Conor McGregor, likely at the UFC White House event.

Michael Chandler has been riding a big losing streak in mixed martial arts, but he continues to be a big name in the UFC’s lightweight division. Tsarukyan, on the other hand, is obviously waiting for a shot at the 155-pound title.

In a recent interview after RAF 05, Michael Chandler had the following to say after being called out by Arman Tsarukyan.

Michael Chandler wants Arman Tsarukyan showdown

Chandler: “Number one, let me just say one thing about Arman Tsarukyan, the one thing I really respect about Arman is that even when he’s not fighting in the UFC, he’s staying active. He’s doing grappling matches, doing wrestling matches, so that’s one thing I will say about him, he’s staying active.”

Chandler: “With that being said, I would absolute smash Arman Tsarukyan in a wrestling match after watching him tonight. I will say he did look really good, really impressive, but Lance Palmer didn’t look as good as he should have tonight. With that being said, Arman, I will smash you in the RAF wrestling ring. But, I got my sights set on something later this summer, I think we all know.”

Tsarukyan: “Good joke. I didn’t know Mike is comedian too”

For Chandler, like he said, the priority right now is Conor McGregor – with Tsarukyan keeping one eye on the main event of UFC 324.