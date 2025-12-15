Michael Chandler explains wanting his kids to see his failures as well as his success

UFC star Michael Chandler has explained why it’s important for him that his children have seen his failures as well as his successes.

As we know, Michael Chandler is a real do-or-die fighter. He goes out there and puts it all on the line every single time, and he does so knowing that it could all go horribly wrong. Recently, it’s gone wrong more than it’s gone right, with some wondering how much longer he has left at the elite level in mixed martial arts.

Alas, Michael Chandler is a warrior, and you can bet he will do everything in his power to prove that he still has something left in the tank. Unfortunately, at the age of 39, the clock is ticking.

In a recent interview, Michael Chandler spoke candidly about allowing his kids to see the ups and the downs of his life and his career.

I want my children to see and experience the beauty and the pain of this sport because this sport is a metaphor for life. Hard work, discipline, pain and hardship. All are part of life and exposing them to it early gives them a glimpse into the real world. Scars are a blessing.… pic.twitter.com/pUbXR86Gws — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 15, 2025

Michael Chandler wants his kids to see his failures

“My son was at my last fight. He was at the Tony Ferguson fight, which was the greatest knockout in UFC history possibly, and [seeing] the triumph of victory, and he was also at my last fight where I lost. I’m bleeding, I’m getting stitches, and he’s back in the back tent, and he starts crying a little bit because you’re watching your dad, your hero.”

“But that’s why this sport is so beautiful. My son has gotten to see what I do every day, and how I operate and train and live my life. But he’s also gotten to see the triumph of victory and the tragedy of defeat, and loss, and blood, and cuts and stitches and doctors.”

“There might be people out there who say you probably shouldn’t let your kid see that, he’s only 8 years old, you’re gonna traumatize him. But I want my kids, and my sons especially, that you’re gonna take your bruises, and our scars that we accrue by doing things and by throwing ourselves into the fire, the scars tell a story. They tell people that you’re battle tested. But, more importantly, the scars remind everybody that you’re still here.”