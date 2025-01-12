Merab Dvalishvili reveals Dana White supported him following UFC 310 fan incident

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has revealed that Dana White supported him following an altercation he had with a fan at UFC 310.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is the king of the bantamweight division. In addition, he’s also a very loyal friend and training partner. At UFC 310, following Aljamain Sterling’s close defeat to Movsar Evloev, Merab got into a heated verbal exchange with a member of the crowd.

As it turns out, UFC president Dana White supported Merab Dvalishvili through the whole ordeal.

Dvalishvili reveals White’s support

“He defended me,” Dvalishvili told MMA Fighting. “Before the media always ask him like weird question about me, ‘How about Merab? [What] about him doing this?’ Why is media asking? They only do because Dana [can] answer in like a bad way, and that’s what he was doing. But this time, he defended me. The media again, ‘Merab is scared of Umar.’ Bro, Dana knows that I’m not scared. I always say yes every time they mention his name, I say yes, and Dana [says it’s] true.

“Yeah, so Umar’s friend tried to [provoke] me and then do something bad for me, and make me look bad. I’m a professional fighter. I love people. Usually when I walk through the crowd, I give everybody love, support, and I’m happy, you know. But this guy, he was recording me like this [with his phone out]I thought he was a friend and he was talking to me, and I go close to him. I was smiling. He was talking in Russian language and I know the bad words. We all know all the bad words, and then I wanted to fight the guy, but security jumped in. This guy provoked me.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting