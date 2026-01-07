Maycee Barber Calls Out Alexa Grasso For Next Match: “I want to turn around and fight”

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber has called for a rematch against Alexa Grasso in her next fight.

As we know, Maycee Barber is one of the best young contenders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. She is riding a nice unbeaten run, and in her most recent outing, she overcame some questionable refereeing to defeat Karine Silva after a long absence. Alas, as a result of her many health issues, a lot of fans are concerned about her ability to stay at the top for a long period of time.

Five years ago at UFC 258, Maycee Barber fell to a decision loss at the hands of Alexa Grasso. As is so often the case in mixed martial arts, Barber has wanted to get that win back ever since, with Grasso eventually going on to defeat Valentina Shevchenko to become the new queen at 125 pounds.

In a recent interview, Maycee Barber reiterated her desire to go one on one with Grasso in an attempt to lock up a title shot, and also get some revenge.

Maycee Barber calls for Alexa Grasso rematch

“Ideally, I’m trying to get a quick turnaround. Whoever’s available. If Alexa’s injured, we’ll see. If they want to give me a title shot, sure. We’ll just see who’s available, because everyone’s got booked. I’ve already been talking with Mick and the UFC, so we’ll see what’s up.

“Right now I’m pretty much healthy, so I’m just going to be ready. I had such a long layoff that I don’t want a long layoff. I want to turn around and fight. I want to be back in a camp again. I want to be preparing for another one and just be ready.”

Grasso will know the importance of getting a second win over Barber, whereas Maycee understands that if she can get past a former champion like this, it will set her up perfectly for a crack at the gold. Either way, it feels like the kind of fight that could main event a Fight Night show, or perhaps even take place on the main card of a numbered event. We’ll have to wait and see.