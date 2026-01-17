Max Holloway jokes his coaches will ‘kill him’ for chasing a submission vs. Charles Oliveira in UFC 326 rematch

Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira

Max Holloway revealed that one thing he’s adamant about trying when he gets inside the octagon to defend his BMF title opposite Charles Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 326.

Back in 2015, Holloway and Oliveira met inside the octagon for the first time, and the Brazilian was unable to continue because of an injury, which led to the first-round stoppage.

Over the years, both fighters have evolved, and now, Holloway, who proudly hails himself as the best boxer in the UFC, wants to force a tap from ‘Do Bronxs’ at UFC 326. His coaches do not suggest this strategy, as Oliveira is widely regarded as the best submission artist in the game.

But to defend the BMF title in style, Holloway isn’t just relying on his iconic point-down-to-the-canvas move for the final 10 seconds. Instead, he wants to submit the submission artist. He said:

“My coaches are probably gonna kill me when they see this. BMF thing to do in this fight would be to submit the submission artist. A guy who is known for submissions. That would be pretty BMF. But at the end of the day, never say never.”

Check out Max Holloway’s comments below:

On the other hand, Oliveira is also preparing to stand and bang with ‘Blessed.’ ‘Do Bronxs’ was recently seen getting ready for Holloway’s epic point-down-to-the-canvas moment.

Max Holloway has his crosshairs on Ilia Topuria again

Max Holloway wants to run it back with Ilia Topuria, this time at lightweight, as he seeks revenge for his 2024 knockout loss to ‘El Matador.

‘Blessed’ plans on beating Charles Oliveira and then fighting Topuria. This time, if they fight, the Hawaiian wants to put his BMF strap and Topuria’s undisputed title on the table to end the debate. In an interview with UFC on TNT Sports, he said:

“In a perfect world, we go out there, get my hands raised very fashionably – like, do it in an undeniable way, make a moment, go get Ilia, have the BMF and undisputed title on the line. He was talking about the last one at 145, but the title wasn’t on the line. You can’t be mad at me, be mad at the UFC.”

Check out Max Holloway’s plans below:

