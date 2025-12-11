Manel Kape Is Looking to Make It Look Easy Against Brandon Royval: “I will style on him”

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape is ready to prove that he deserves a shot at the world title when he locks horns with Brandon Royval on Saturday night.

This weekend at UFC Vegas 112, Manel Kape will attempt to make a real statement in the flyweight division. He will go head to head with former title contender Brandon Royval, and if he’s able to pick up a convincing win, there’s every chance that he could go on to challenge for the gold. Either way, he’s a real player at 125 pounds.

While he sometimes rubs people the wrong way, Manel Kape certainly has the talent necessary to cause problems in the title picture. At the same time, nobody really knows who will challenge for the belt next in the wake of Joshua Van’s bizarre win at UFC 323 last weekend.

In his pre-fight media scrum, Manel Kape had the following to say on the state of flyweight and his plans for Saturday.

Manel Kape expects big performance against Brandon Royval

“Let’s look in the way: Brandon Royval beat Brandon Moreno. Brandon Royval beat Tatsuro Taira. He beat him. He didn’t just win, he beat him,” Kape told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “Me, Saturday night, I’ll make Brandon Royval look easy, style on him, stop him. What can they deny me for? They cannot deny.

“He beat the contender fighter, and I just beat the guy that beat you guys. So there is no more questions. There is no more talk, and I’m just going to prove that I’m the man. I’m the fighter with the best style to be a champion. I’m the fighter that this division needs.”

“I’m very comfortable in wherever the fight goes,” Kape said. “Of course I want to put on a show, I will put on a show. I will give the fans a great fight. I expect to make a big statement and deliver a masterpiece again.

“What happened last Saturday, everyone is going to forgot and put their eyes on what happens Saturday night.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie