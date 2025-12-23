Luke Thomas Explains the UFC’s Real Business Model via Rinat Fakhretdinov: “This Is the Central Way Their Business Works”

American combat sport analyst Luke Thomas has shared his thoughts after being informed that Russian welterweight fighter Rinat Fakhretdinov and the UFC have parted ways.

The 34-year-old made his UFC debut in 2022 against Andreas Michailidis and won by unanimous decision. He also boasts wins over Bryan Battle, Kevin Lee, Nicolas Dalby, and Andreas Gustafsson, among others.

Fakhretdinov’s most impressive finishes in the UFC include a Round 1 submission of Kevin Lee and his 54-second TKO of Gustafsson, in Fakhretdinov’s last outing on September 6, 2025.

Recently, it was reported that Rinat Fakhretdinov was not re-signed after he fought out his contract. ‘Gladiator’ departs with a UFC record of 6-0-1. Other than him, two other fighters who were released are Loik Radzhabov and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

🚨| The UFC have parted ways with Rinat Fakhretdinov following the expiration of his contract. ✍️❌



Since arriving in 2022, the Russian posted a 6-0-1 record in the UFC and most recently stopped Andreas Gustafsson with a 54-second knockout back in September. 😳 pic.twitter.com/J2XI5bNaji — Razed MMA (@RazedFighting) December 23, 2025

Recently, a netizen who goes by the user name Andy Hickey MMA posted on X, informing followers to expect “an overall reduction in Russian fighters on the roster” as ‘the vast majority of Russian fighters do not generate revenue.’

“Expect more of this & an overall reduction in Russian fighters on the roster. UFC is a business. Money is the bottom line. Forget sport or meritocracy. The vast majority of Russian fighters, as elite as they’ve shown themselves to be, do not generate revenue.”

Luke Thomas seconded Andy’s comment and also added:

“This is totally reasonable and correct, by Andy, but it should be understood that this is the central way their business works. Whatever else is told to Congress or media allies about the supremacy of merit, the genuine reality is much more a mix of competing interests.”

Check out Andy Hickey MMA and Luke Thomas’ comments below:

This is totally reasonable and correct by Andy, but it should understood this is the central way their business works. Whatever else is told to Congress or media allies about the supremacy of merit, the genuine reality is much more a mix of competing interests. https://t.co/vMyyUlEprJ — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) December 23, 2025

Rinat Fakhretdinov addresses not being re-signed by UFC despite unbeaten run in promotion

Rinat Fakhretdinov has given his statement after being released by the UFC. The Russian fighter made it clear that his contract had expired, and the UFC chose not to renew it. He also added that he has offers coming in from other promotions:

“No one fired me, the contract expired, and for certain reasons it wasn’t renewed… The offers are already pouring in, and with very different pay.”

Check out Rinat Fakhretdinov’s comments below: