Krzysztof Jotko Questions if Kerim Engizek Is a “Tough Savage” Ahead of Oktagon Tournament Finals

Krzysztof Jotko clashes with Kerim Engizek at Oktagon 82: Engizek vs. Jotko on January 17th in the OKMMA Tipsport Gamechanger Tournament middleweight finals in the main event attraction. After expressing some uncertainties regarding how Engizek may show up in this fight and when asked to expound upon what he meant by that, Jotko said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Because he [Kerim Engizek] broke the hands not even three months ago. He have some infection, he training with one hand, you know, for our camp. So I don’t know. Everybody around me telling me he not going to fight, he not going to fight. But I believe he gonna fight. So I hope we’re going to fight.”

Engizek has also been referencing some prior issues Jotko had missing weight which the latter has said came from personal issues including divorce proceedings Jotko was previously tied up in. When asked if he feels like Engizek is not focused on what the ex-UFC vet is bringing to the table as far as the skill set piece and if maybe Engizek is focused on the weight misses a little more, Jotko stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“I think he’s just not confidence with the things what he’s saying because if he’s really tough guy he’s a tough, tough savage. He not going to care about my weight. The last time when I missed the weight was 200 grams. Who care about 200 grams if you f***ing tough and if you’re savage you know what I mean? So don’t talk to me about, oh, don’t respect, don’t respect. I never don’t respect you. I never miss weight with you. So be quiet and wait for your turn. You know what I mean?”

Krzysztof Jotko touts Engizek as “really talented” but wonders if lack of global experience will hinder

Kerim Engizek is on quite the win streak as well and has embarked on his own impressive path to this finals on the other end of the bracket. When asked for his thoughts on Engizek’s skill set and general effort through the Oktagon Tipsport Gamechanger Tournament, Jotko quipped [via Bowks Talking Bouts],