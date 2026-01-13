Khamzat Chimaev’s future: “You never know what’s going on,” UFC Veteran Claims It is By Design

UFC veteran and MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the future of UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev holds the gold at 185 pounds courtesy of his dominant win over Dricus du Plessis. However, while that may be the case, a lot of fans and pundits are concerned that he isn’t going to be a particularly active champion – mainly because of how his career has gone thus far.

Khamzat Chimaev started his UFC career like a house on fire but ever since then, things have gone a bit stagnant, and that’s us putting it nicely. While he’s been able to pick up wins fairly consistently, he isn’t that active, and even now that he’s champion, a showdown with Nassourdine Imavov doesn’t seem imminent – even though it’s the fight that would appear to make the most sense.

In a recent interview, Chael Sonnen gave his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev and the aura surrounding him.

Chael Sonnen’s view on Khamzat Chimaev

“Are we going to see Khamzat Chimaev against Imavov? What’s the holdup? What are we waiting for? I wish you would tell me. What is going on there? And by the way, this Imavov guy is fantastic. As he’s been delayed, as he hasn’t gotten in the ring, I’ve seen more and more training footage of him, and he is really incredible. That win for Sean Strickland, just to tie that back, is looking better and better with time.

“I do think that’s the fight we’re going to see. I don’t know what the holdup is. There’s always a rumor around Chimaev – from visa issues, which I believe we’ve worked through, to Ramadan, of which I don’t know all the rules – but there’s always something there and it never gets clarified. And I think Chimaev likes that.

“I think he enjoys that we, the fans, have to wonder. It’s not a bad marketing tactic, but there’s never an answer. You never know what’s going on with Khamzat Chimaev.”

‘Borz’ is certainly a special attraction, but it’s still frustrating not knowing what’s coming around the next corner.