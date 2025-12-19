Will John Cena ever disclose more details about his WWE retirement run?

John Cena has finally retired from professional wrestling – and while he’s already come out and taken part in a detailed interview with Cody Rhodes, there are so many more questions that fans have about what exactly went down throughout the course of his retirement run.

In many ways, John Cena doesn’t owe us anything – he gave 25 years of his life to the professional wrestling business, and now, he can ride off into the sunset and head back to Hollywood. At the same time, his retirement tour left a lot to be desired, with a lot of creative decisions being questioned at pretty much every turn.

Triple H was booed pretty heavily at Saturday Night’s Main Event in the aftermath of John Cena’s defeat, even though you could argue that it was one of the best moments of the entire year from a booking perspective. Now, though, as Cena continues to make more and more appearances on different podcasts to discuss the end of his pro wrestling journey, he quite literally has a “who cares?” attitude.

Well, it turns out, John Cena, that a lot of us care.

John Cena has accepted the corporate role

This was such a great opportunity for Cena to tell a whole new kind of story, and even towards the end of his retirement year, it certainly seemed like he was starting to push back against some of the creative decisions that were made. Unfortunately, he has fallen into such a PR vacuum that he isn’t willing to talk about any of it in a meaningful way.

That’s a shame, and we do wonder whether or not that will change with the passage of time, or whether he will opt to just move on from even talking about wrestling altogether.

Whatever the case may be, we’re still happy for the time we had with him, but we don’t want these questions lingering forever.