Joe Rogan reveals ‘greatest’ post-fight interviews of all time

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has named a few of his favorite post-fight interviews of all time.

Throughout the course of his run as a commentator in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Joe Rogan has been part of some of the most iconic moments in the history of mixed martial arts. So, it makes sense that he has been there in the cage to conduct most of the greatest post-fight interviews ever, too.

Joe Rogan’s love for the sport of mixed martial arts is likely one of the main reasons why he is still around. He continues to sit behind the booth and give his thoughts on some of the elite fighters of the modern era, even though he has a successful podcast away from the UFC.

In a recent episode of that podcast, Joe Rogan named a few of his favorite ever post-fight interviews.

Joe Rogan praises Israel Adesanya and Rose Namajunas

“Do you remember Israel Adesanya’s speech after he knocked out Pereira? Let’s play it because it’s f—ing amazing,” the MMA fanatic said on a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“He asked me to give him the microphone… He’s the best.”

Rogan added after watching Adesanya’s UFC 287 interview: “Greatest post-fight speech of all time.

“For him to catch him with that perfect right hand off the cage like that and then shoot the arrows into him.

“Greatest post-fight celebration, greatest post-fight speech of all-time. There’s not even a second place.

“Except Rose Namajunas, that one time when she was saying, ‘I am the best.’ That was pretty powerful, too. That was a good one.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

For us, Leon Edwards certainly has to be up there after he knocked out Kamaru Usman – but these are definitely some great choices from the current era.