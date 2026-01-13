Joanna Jedrzejczyk Once Knocked Out a Man in a Nightclub: “I had to take care of my pride”

The great Joanna Jedrzejczyk has spoken about the time she once knocked a man out at a nightclub.

As we know, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the all-time greats in women’s mixed martial arts. She was one of the first big stars to come out of the UFC, serving as a dominant flyweight champion during her reign at the top. While she didn’t exactly finish her career in the manner she would have liked, she certainly achieved some wonderful things when she was in the mix.

Ever since then, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has focused on several other ventures, while still popping up at UFC events fairly regularly. She has also been involved in some of the most iconic rivalries in the history of the promotion, most notably with Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili.

In a recent interview, though, Joanna Jedrzejczyk peeled back the curtain on something that happened outside of the cage.

“One time I was at the party, that guy was super drunk. He was spilling the beer. DJ said, ‘Hey please leave the dance floor with the glass.’ And then he was still dancing, I told him, ‘Hey man, I think the DJ was talking to you, so you should leave.’ He started [smack talking] to me, and he showed me like I should suck his d—k.

“So I was like, ’Oh, really.’ Boom [punched him] and he went down. And all these big guys they were like, ‘This girl just knocked the s—t out of this guy.’ I was scared to death and I left the party, left the club. I thought they were gonna come for me. I said never ever again will I get into a street fight. But I had to take care of my pride.”