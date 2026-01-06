Jamahal Hill Reveals He Will Soon Be Back in Training After Severe Injury: “I’m not the happiest… Haven’t been able to work out for a while”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has provided an update on his planned return to action following knee surgery.

A few months back, it was revealed that Jamahal Hill will be on the shelf for potentially up to a year after undergoing knee surgery. It comes in the wake of three straight losses for the former champ, which came at the hands of Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.

When he returns, it seems as if Jamahal Hill is interested in possibly venturing up to the heavyweight division. Whatever the case may be, though, the priority is that he gets himself healthy ahead of what looks set to be a long road to recovery.

In a recent interview, Jamahal Hill had the following to say about how things are going just a few months after surgery.

Jamahal Hill discusses UFC return

“We’re now about two and a half months post-surgery, so feeling good, you know. Feeling good, getting back to it. It’s recovery, you know. It’s a process, it takes time. It’s one that I’m familiar with, that I’m not the happiest to be going through, but you know, I’m attacking it. I’m just going to attack it the best way I can.”

“I haven’t been able to work out for a while. I had the injuries after the fight, had to go from that into surgery. So now I’m just hungry to get back to work. It’s had its negatives and its positives. It’s definitely lit a fire under me, just being away from it for a while, being able to just sit back and being allowed to breathe a little bit.”

“I was just cleared recently to start getting back in S & C. We’re putting a plan together. I’m working with the guys and the ladies over at the PI – the PT staff, the S & C staff – and we’re putting together a plan to get the results that we want. Best version of myself. We going to get rid of the gut, we going to carve up, we going to see what that best physique looks like on me.”