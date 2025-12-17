Jake Paul plans for eventual world title glory after Anthony Joshua fight

Jake Paul has explained what he’s planning to do in the sport of boxing if he is able to get through Anthony Joshua later this week.

On Friday night, Jake Paul will step into the boxing ring to take on Anthony Joshua. It’s a fight that never really felt real up until this point, and now that we are just a few days away, it’s still strange to think that ‘The Problem Child’ will take on a former heavyweight champion of the world.

Alas, Jake Paul is taking everything in his stride, despite the many warnings that this could turn out to be a very bad idea for him. Either way, he’s pushing ahead, and he firmly believes that he is going to pull off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

In a recent media scrum, Jake Paul spoke candidly about how he’s feeling as we get closer and closer to fight night.

Jake Paul looks ahead to Anthony Joshua showdown

“When I win, my Instagram caption the day after was going to be, ‘Heavyweight champion of the world,'” Paul said. “If this fight was a couple of months ago, I’d be the heavyweight champion of the world before Dubois whatever, but I’m just getting warmed up. So, we’ll see. I’ll become the heavyweight champ, cruiserweight champ, whatever.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Paul is running the risk of getting knocked out cold by Anthony Joshua, and the man himself is well aware of that. Still, even if it happens, he’s probably going to make more money than he ever has before in his career, so it’s hard to be too negative about it.

He’s going in there with a do or die attitude, and if he can get the job done, it’s a night that will go down in history.