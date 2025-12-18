Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Chael Sonnen questions boxing match

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the upcoming boxing clash between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua.

On Friday night, Jake Paul will legitimately take part in a professional heavyweight boxing match against Anthony Joshua, who is a former heavyweight champion of the world. It’s a fight that has been discussed for a while, but it’s also one that very few believed would ever come to fruition. Alas, here we are.

While Jake Paul has been in there against some big names, he has never fought someone as talented (who is still in their prime) as Anthony Joshua. Because of this, a lot of fans and pundits are of the opinion that this is an incredibly dangerous idea.

In a recent interview, Chael Sonnen broke down how he feels about Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua.

Chael Sonnen’s view on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Those odds are 100 percent representative that the public does not believe that this is a shoot,” Sonnen said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “This is the most obvious sporting event of my lifetime. Not in a local Little League game, there has never been a sporting event in my time on this Earth that has more obvious of an outcome. The odds aren’t totally reflecting that. I’ve even seen some fighters, Shakur (Stevenson), (Deontay) Wilder came out and was talking about, ‘Well, Jake Paul could win.’ It’s such an insult to boxing.

“It truly is an insult. What happened with Francis (Ngannou) and Joshua should have happened. That’s exactly what should have happened, and that’s exactly what should happen with Joshua and Paul, and I think that is fully the public’s perception. Just this match is just so peculiar that the odds are a little tighter because people aren’t convinced this is a shoot. I believe it’s a shoot, but I’m just telling you there is nobody, including Jake Paul’s brother, that believes Jake Paul can beat Joshua in a boxing match.”

“If I picture in my head, I’ve got my gloves on, and Anthony Joshua is coming at me, and I have nothing I can do with him except right and left hands, that is a legitimately dangerous situation,” Sonnen said. “That is a legitimately dangerous situation where the Florida commission could owe explanation type of situation. It is truly the biggest mismatch in sport of my lifetime, and I respect Paul for doing it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie