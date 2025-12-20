Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Sean O’Malley praises “inspiring” performance

UFC star Sean O’Malley has praised Jake Paul in the wake of his loss to Anthony Joshua.

Last night, Jake Paul played a defensive game when he stepped into the boxing ring to battle it out with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. While AJ certainly looked a little bit rusty, he eventually managed to find his rhythm. When he did, he was able to put Paul away with a monstrous shot that wound up breaking the jaw of ‘The Problem Child’ in two places.

Sean O’Malley is someone who has had some interesting thoughts on Jake Paul in the past, many of which have been complimentary. Paul always knew that he was running the risk of getting seriously hurt here, which was one of the major concerns for a lot of people heading into this fight. In the end, he did have to get surgery on his jaw, but we imagine he will have a couple more big bouts ahead of him in the world of boxing.

In his reaction video, Sean O’Malley made the following remarks about Jake Paul and the heart he was able to show, especially down the stretch.

My Reaction to Jake vs Joshua Finish 😵

(Full Reaction Here https://t.co/4TWy1mGZxK) pic.twitter.com/zWLXak3Ich — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 20, 2025

Sean O’Malley praises Jake Paul

“A lot to be proud of if you’re Jake Paul there.”

“He was supposed to fight Gervonta Davis tonight, which would’ve been f***ing crazy, I would’ve loved to see that.

“I don’t think it really makes Jake’s stock go down at all in the boxing world. He landed a couple of big punches.

“Dude, Jake has a f***ing chin on him. That was the right hand that knocked out Francis.



“Bro, as a fighter/entertainer, I feel like, it was inspiring to watch Jake do what he did. To sell out Kaseya Center, which I did against Chito, and fight Anthony Joshua live on Netflix, make that much f***ing money doing it. Inspiring.”

Paul will continue to have critics regardless of what he does next in boxing, but there are a lot of fighters out there, both in boxing and mixed martial arts, who have a lot of respect for him right now, and they may have a point.