Jake Paul receives advice from Joe Rogan regarding boxing future

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has issued a warning to Jake Paul regarding his future in the world of professional boxing.

Earlier this month, Jake Paul made the decision to get in the ring and square off with none other than Anthony Joshua – the former heavyweight champion of the world. While he was able to evade AJ for stretches of the fight, mainly via shooting takedowns and running away, ‘The Problem Child’ was ultimately caught with an absolutely brutal shot that not only led to his defeat, but also broke his jaw.

Ever since then, fans and pundits have been wondering what exactly is going to come next for Jake Paul. He has certainly taken his boxing career further than anyone could have anticipated just a few years ago, but is there still going to be the same level of interest after losing so emphatically to Joshua?

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on the potential next step for Jake Paul in his career.

Joe Rogan offers advice to Jake Paul

“It’s a crazy world,” Rogan said. “The thing is that I would hope that he recognizes is right now he’s doing great, and he’s only, whatever, 28? … He’s young, and he’s probably made $300 million in his boxing career. He’s 28 years old, 29 next month. Don’t do this very long, because there’s a price that you pay that is not worth it.

“It’s not worth it. And that price is depression, deep depression, a severe brain imbalance that’s going to lead you to addiction. It leads so many people to impulsive behavior, so many people become gambling addicts, drug addicts, alcoholics after their fighting career. You can only take so much.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Paul has the potential to go on and do some more interesting things in boxing, but Rogan certainly has a point – even if he made it quite dramatically.

Hopefully, at the very least, Jake goes in there with someone who is closer in ability to him for his next fight, if only to avoid a similar outcome.