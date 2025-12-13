Jack Della Maddalena Could Land on UFC White House Card, Reveals Potential Opponent

A top UFC welterweight contender has discussed the possibility of fighting former champion Jack Della Maddalena next year at UFC White House.

Dana White has previously stated that the promotion will begin mapping out the UFC White House fighter lineup starting in February 2026. However, Michael Morales says that the promotion recently reached out to him and said that his next opponent could be ‘JDM’ when the promotion heads to the South Lawn of the White House on June 14. Morales told El Canal del Fútbol:

“My next opponent could be Jack Della Maddalena. Maybe it’ll be him. We are waiting for that. They just told me that a fight could happen possibly on June 14 or around June. So it’s just about preparing for the fight and always being ready.”

Morales has secured three back-to-back round one finishes in the UFC. In his last fight at UFC 322, the 26-year-old TKO’d Sean Brady and later expressed interest in fighting champion Islam Makhachev.

On the other hand, Jack Della Maddalena lost his welterweight crown to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322. The Australian was unable to maintain the fight standing. He also failed to take advantage of his superior reach and striking because Makhachev’s ground game was overpowering.

Islam Makhachev explains why Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t want him to feature on UFC White House 2026 card

During a recent sit-down with Red Corner MMA, Islam Makhachev explained why his friend and longtime training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t want him to be a part of the UFC White House 2026 card.

Makhachev, after becoming a two-division UFC champion, expressed his desire to fight on June 14. However, Nurmagomedov does not support the plan because there are too many distractions:

“Khabib says he doesn’t even want me to fight in Abu Dhabi because there are too many distractions. I mean, Abu Dhabi and probably the White House event will be no different. It’s the first-ever tournament there, and we don’t know what it’s going to be like. We’re at the level where everything should be planned in good time. Take my fight in Australia, for example — there were a lot of things we had to take care of during the event, a lot of issues we had to deal with for the first time. That’s why the fight turned out to be so hard. Maybe that’s the reason Khabib said it. We don’t know what it’s going to look like, and he doesn’t want us to be there.”

