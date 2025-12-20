Islam Makhachev vs Kamaru Usman: Jorge Masvidal believes Usman could be dangerous

UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal has given his thoughts on a possible Islam Makhachev vs Kamaru Usman fight.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is the current UFC welterweight champion. However, there is currently some uncertainty surrounding who his next opponent will be as he prepares to defend the belt for the first time. Right now, it seems as if the frontrunner is former welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

Islam Makhachev has voiced his interest in making the fight happen, and if it does, it would give Usman the opportunity he desires – to ride off into the sunset after successfully reclaiming the belt he lost via head kick knockout courtesy of Leon Edwards.

Jorge Masvidal, who has fought Usman twice before, gave his thoughts recently on why this is a tough fight for Islam Makhachev.

Jorge Masvidal’s view on Islam Makhachev vs Kamaru Usman

“That’s somebody that I know personally could wrestle back into Makhachev,” Masvidal said of Usman on his “Death Row MMA” podcast. “That’s his forte, that’s what Usman started with is his grappling background. Usman is no pushover in the wrestling. I think he’s better on the feet, he’s bigger, he’s longer, he’s stronger, and he has more experience fighting long fights on his feet, and using his defensive wrestling like he did with rat-face Colby (Covington’s) b*tch ass. I actually thought he beat the 185 champ currently, Khamzat (Chimaev), on like 11 days’ notice.

“I think this is the most dangerous fight for Makhachev at 170. That’s a big step up in competition. Jack Della Maddalena, who I think is phenomenal on the feet, has some of the best hands on the roster, and his wrestling defense isn’t bad either. He’s a good scrambler and stuff, but he’s not on Usman’s level in any way with defensive powers. Usman can wrestle defensively. This is one of the toughest fights for Makhachev, and I don’t know if they’re going to want to take that one.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Whether you like Jorge or you don’t, he certainly makes an interesting case as to why this could be quite competitive.