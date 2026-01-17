Gjoni Palokaj Extends Unbeaten Streak with Big Win Over James Hendin – Oktagon 82 Highlights

Gjoni Palokaj kept his 3+ year unbeaten streak alive, earning a dominant win over James Hendin in the Oktagon 82 co-main event on Saturday.

Palokaj landed a right hand that appeared to rock Hendin near the halfway point of the opening round. Aside from that one blow, the first five minutes were relatively even, with both fighters having their moments.

The second stanza was equally as even, but a sizeable amount of control time from Palokaj towards the end of the period put the German up 2-0 going into the third and final round.

In the third, Palokaj started to show some fatigue, allowing Hendin to control much of the action. Hendin continued to rack up control time as the clock ticked down, but he offered little in the way of offense, and eventually surrendered control to Palokaj. The fight ended with Palokaj in side control near the cage and well on his way to a decisive decision victory.

Official Result: Gjoni Palokaj def. James Hendin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

With the win, Palokaj keeps his 1,176 day undefeated streak alive and improves his overall record to 13-3.

Check Out Highlights From Gjoni Palokaj vs. James Hendin at Oktagon 82: