Kevin Vallejos Sleeps Giga Chikadze with Insane Spinning Back Fist KO – UFC Vegas 112 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Kevin Vallejos made a statement in his third Octagon appearance at UFC Vegas 112.

Near the 90-second mark of the second round, Vallejos delivered a spinning back fist that caught Chikadze clean, sending him crashing to the canvas. A few vicious elbows later, the referee had seen enough.

Official Result: Kevin Vallejos def. Giga Chikadze via TKO (spinning back fist to ground and pound) at 1:29 of Round 2.

With the victory, Vallejos extended his unbeaten streak to six and improved his record inside the Octagon to 3-0. Overall, ‘El Chino’ moved to 17-1 with 12 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Meanwhile, Chikadze fell to 8-4 under the UFC banner and is now staring down the barrel of a three-fight losing skid.

