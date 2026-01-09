Can Brock Lesnar 2.0 Gable Steveson Become a UFC Champ in 2026? MMA Media Offers Bold Prediction

MMA media member Eric Jackman believes Gable Steveson could become UFC heavyweight champion at some point in 2026.

As we know, Gable Steveson is an interesting prospect in the world of mixed martial arts. After testing the waters in pro wrestling and then pro football, he landed on MMA. The early signs are pretty good, with his first few performances indicating that he could have the potential to do some big things in the UFC if he gets signed to the promotion.

Of course, Gable Steveson has a lot of work to do before he can reach the top of the mountain, but there certainly seems to be a lot of belief in him from many within the sport. He also has Jon Jones in his corner, and given that he’s one of the greatest of all time, that can only be a good thing.

In a recent chat with Ariel Helwani, Eric Jackman gave a big prediction for Gable Steveson this year.

Eric Jackman’s view on Gable Steveson

“Gable Stevenson, UFC champion by the end of 2026. You win one on the White House, they look around the desolate heavyweight division and you… throw him in there with the champ and he gets it done. Gable Stevenson, UFC champion end of 2026. it happens with White House win over God knows who and then they just go we got a 25-year-old stud. We’ve got nothing going on in this division. It’s desolate.

“Throw them in there. Let’s just do this and and start the train. Make him champion now and let’s… just get this going cuz man, you hear Joe Rogan talking about him. You hear Dana White talking about how interested they are in him. You could do a lot worse than going, ‘Let’s make this 25-year-old stud our our future.’ Brock-esque. It’s Brock. It’s Brock 2.0.”

Steveson is only 25 years of age and has a long road ahead of him in the sport if he wants to stick with it. At the same time, we can’t underestimate how tough some of the elite heavyweights really are.